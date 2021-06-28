Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $445.34.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $15.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $687.27. The stock had a trading volume of 278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275,303. Tesla has a one year low of $189.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $637.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $662.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.