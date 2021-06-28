The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Plans $0.18 Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

The Andersons has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 972,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

