The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

SKIN stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

