The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 5,749.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

