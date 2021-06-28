The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.