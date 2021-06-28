The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRCW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The Crypto has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.
The Crypto Company Profile
