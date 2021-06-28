The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $87.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

