The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

