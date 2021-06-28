The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

MAC stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

