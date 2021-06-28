The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $273.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

