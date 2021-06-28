The Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns Underperform Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their underperform rating on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

