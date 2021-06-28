The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 5.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

DIS traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.98. 252,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,088. The company has a market cap of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.