Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 750.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded up $7.13 on Monday, reaching $500.00. 14,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,506. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.04 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.