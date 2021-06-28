Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Up 1,004.8% in June

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,004.8% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PEMTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21. Thoughtful Brands has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

