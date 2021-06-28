TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 4.3%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,357,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 634.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.