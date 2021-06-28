Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Titan International shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 3,363 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
