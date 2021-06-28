Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Titan International shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 3,363 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

