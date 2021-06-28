Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 0 0 5 1 3.17

PetroChina has a consensus price target of $36.18, indicating a potential downside of 28.51%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and PetroChina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 4,135.67 -$12.78 million N/A N/A PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.33 $2.75 billion $1.45 34.90

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78% PetroChina 3.23% 4.69% 2.53%

Summary

PetroChina beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

