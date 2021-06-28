Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,770 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,174% compared to the average volume of 252 call options.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

