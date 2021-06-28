Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. 17,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,225. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

