Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CEO Acquires $100,598.00 in Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 5,474,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $294.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

