Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 30,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $293.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

