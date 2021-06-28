Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,848 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $148.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

