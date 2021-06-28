Trexquant Investment LP Has $722,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

