Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,682 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $113.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $118.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.