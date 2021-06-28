Trexquant Investment LP Sells 21,934 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 36.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

TPR stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

