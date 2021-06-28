Trexquant Investment LP Takes $767,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.