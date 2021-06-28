Trexquant Investment LP Takes $840,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.31 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

