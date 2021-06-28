Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

