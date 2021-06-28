Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 297,833 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,241,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.