Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

NYSE:TGI opened at $21.93 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

