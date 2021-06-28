TRON (TRX) Market Cap Hits $4.66 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.66 billion and $818.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001310 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

