Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

