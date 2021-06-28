Tutti Frutti Price Tops $0.0025 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $191,707.61 and $16,315.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

