U and I Group (LON:UAI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday.

UAI stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £116.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

In other U and I Group news, insider Jamie Christmas bought 20,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Also, insider Richard Upton bought 94,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 128,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,984.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

