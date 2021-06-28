UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.69 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,694,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $21.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,423.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.