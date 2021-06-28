UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.69 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,694,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $21.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,423.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

