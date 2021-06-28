UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,670,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 374,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $753,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,044. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

