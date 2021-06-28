UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 383,174 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,174 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,006,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,819. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

