UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 99,361 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $580,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $218,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yandex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,382. Yandex has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

