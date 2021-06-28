UBS Group AG Buys 5,402 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $166.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $117.96 and a 1 year high of $166.87.

