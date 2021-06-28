UBS Group AG Has $3.54 Million Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

NYSE:MCI opened at $15.05 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.