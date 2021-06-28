UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $54.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

