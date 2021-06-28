UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

