UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

