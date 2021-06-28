Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Ulta Beauty worth $124,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $348.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

