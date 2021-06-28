Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,404.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,202 ($28.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.76. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

