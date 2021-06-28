Unido EP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,676.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $57,676.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.