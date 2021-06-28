Unilever’s (ULVR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,245.16. The firm has a market cap of £111.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

