Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.08 ($34.21).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Monday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

