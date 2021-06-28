United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UMLGF remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

