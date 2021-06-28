United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $180.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.